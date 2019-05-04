Matthijs De Ligt: Barcelona Vice-President Admits Deal to Sign Ajax Star Is Far From Done

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre has revealed that a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax is far from completion.

The 19-year-old wonderkid has enjoyed an outstanding season for his club, bursting onto the world stage after a number of eye catching performances at the heart of defence.

He's been linked with moves to all of Europe's biggest clubs, though Barcelona have emerged as the leading candidates to secure his signature in recent weeks - helped in no small part by his teammate Frenkie de Jong, who has already signed on the dotted line at Camp Nou.

Although Barça are heavy favourites to land him, vice-president Mestre insists that no deal has been agreed for De Ligt, casting doubt over a deal being completed by praising Barcelona's current array of defensive talent.

"I don't know why they're saying this because [De Ligt] hasn't signed," Mestre told Sky, as quoted by Marca. "[Gerard] Pique is evidently one of the best central defenders in the world, if not the best.

"After him, we have players like Lenglet, Umtiti and we've signed a very young player in [Jean-Clair] Todibo. The defenders we already have are of the highest level.

"In De Ligt's case, we'll speak with the sporting director at the end of the season and we'll speak not about De Ligt, but about what they say."

He continued by also playing down talk of a Camp Nou exit this summer for midfielder Ivan Rakitic, claiming that the club are "in love" with the Croatian.

"Rakitic has a contract [at Barcelona], we renewed it last year," Mestre added. "He's a great player, a very important one in the squad and he's a sensational person. We're in love with Rakitic."

Whether De Ligt signs on the dotted line remains to be seen, but there is every chance that if, and possibly when, he does move, he could do so having lifted the Champions League trophy with Ajax.

The 19-year-old captain helped De Godenzonen beat Tottenham 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final last week, and they go into the return leg as heavy favourites having already beaten both Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout stages.