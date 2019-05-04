Mauricio Pochettino Planning 'Painful' Tottenham Rebuild This Summer Ahead of Renewed Title Push

Mauricio Pochettino has been given the go ahead to rebuild Tottenham this summer ahead of a renewed push for silverware next season.

Spurs' outside Premier League title challenge came up short this term, whilst the north Londoners have a battle on their hands to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Ajax.

⏱️ 🗣️ Mauricio: "If we are at our level for sure we will be close to winning." #PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ksFKgGWdDu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 4, 2019

Having completed the move to their new 62,000-seater stadium, Tottenham will look to push on all fronts once more next term and, according to The Sun, the club will hand Pochettino a huge warchest for the forthcoming transfer window.

Speaking of the club's need for an overhaul, the Spurs boss said: "We need to rebuild, it is going to be painful. Everyone says Tottenham have an amazing house but if you want a lovely house maybe you need better furniture.

"And it depends on your budget if you are going to spend money. We need to respect teams like Manchester City or Liverpool who spend a lot of money.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"We are brave, we are clever, we are creative - now it's about creating another chapter and having the clear idea of how to build that new project."

The financing of a new stadium put an initial strain on the club's finances, which was reflected by Spurs' recent lack of activity in the transfer market, with a total outlay of around £1 billion between the club's new stadium and training ground. However, the stadium is set to yield huge income with profits last year of £140m.

Spurs' Champions League run this season is also set to draw a further £85m, and Pochettino added: "The other day it was said to me, 'The depth of the squad is not at the quality of the new stadium'.

"If we start next season still talking about that, nothing good will happen in the future. The problem is, what do we want for the next chapter of the club?

"Now we've finished the training ground, the stadium, what does the club want to achieve and what are the fans going to expect from the club? We cannot live like we lived for the last five years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"We achieved a lot of things, overachieved maybe. I don't know. We need to fight for big things, behave like a big club and do things properly."