Napoli vs Cagliari: Carlo Ancelotti's Best Available Partenopei Lineup

Napoli host Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday night as they look to consolidate second place in the table.

They looked to be assured of Champions League place as they are currently 12 points clear of fifth-placed Roma with four games remaining.

I Partenopei are expected to have Lorenzo Insigne available once again after he had been sidelined with adductor problems for the last week.

However, they will be without midfielder Amadou Diawara who has been out since March with muscular problems and is expected to miss out again here. Vlad Chiricheș sustained a dislocated shoulder in April and the club confirmed on Thursday that he has undergone successful shoulder surgery.

Nikola Maksimovic and Allan both suffered injuries towards the end of April and are doubts to play.

Here's how Ancelotti's side could line up come kick off.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Alex Meret (GK) - Meret kept an impressive seven clean sheets in 12 Serie A appearances this season. He suffered an injury in pre-season after he had just signed for Napoli and had to wait until December to make his debut.

Kévin Malcuit (RB) - The 27-year-old Frenchman has made 21 Serie A appearances in his debut campaign with the club. With his pace and energy he provides Napoli with an excellent attacking outlet down the right flank.

Sebastiano Luperto (CB) - Following injuries to Vlad Chiricheș and Nikola Maksimovic, Luperto been given opportunities to play, starting the last two league games. He also has seemingly overtaken veteran Raúl Albiol in the pecking order at the club.





Kalidou Koulibaly (CB) - Koulibaly has had another stellar season, attracting the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Possessing fantastic reading of the game, positioning, tackling, physicality and ball-playing ability, The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world in recent years. He has started 32 of Napoli's 34 league games this season.





Faouzi Ghoulam (LB) - Ghoulam has found opportunities hard to come by this season, starting just nine league games. However, he did start against Frosinone and is expected to keep his place in the side.

Midfielders

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

José Callejón (RM) - One of the key attackers in this Napoli side in recent campaigns, Callejón has another productive season, scoring four goals and providing twelve assists in all competitions. His pace, trickery, and crossing ability make him a potent threat to Serie A defences.

Piotr Zielinski (CM) - The 24-year-old has started 29 games in Serie A this season. He has displayed his versatility in the current campaign by playing on the wing on several occasions. Zielinski provides I Partenopei with a strong work-rate and is adept at winning the ball back with his excellent anticipation and tackling.

Fabián Ruiz (CM) - Ruiz has enjoyed a strong first season with Napoli, impressing with his guile, passing ability and vision. He sets the tempo in midfield for Carlo Ancelotti's side and is capable of playing defence-splitting passes from a deep position.

Amin Younes (LM) - The 25-year-old German has deputised for Lorenzo Insigne recently and with the Italian just returning from his adductor injury and short of match-fitness, Younes is expected to start once again. He scored Napoli's second goal against Frosinone and put in a man-of-the-match performance.

Forwards

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Dries Mertens (ST) - Mertens has been Napoli's talisman for many years and although he has not been able to replicate his goalscoring exploits from recent seasons, he has had another good campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 32 Serie A appearances. The Belgian's pace, movement and finishing ability make him a difficult opponent for any defender.

Arkadiusz Milik (ST) - After a difficult first two seasons in Naples where he was predominantly used as an impact substitute by previous manager Maurizio Sarri, Milik has flourished under the management of Ancelotti. He is the fifth-top goalscorer in Serie A this season with 17 goals.