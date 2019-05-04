Newcastle vs. Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Newcastle vs. Liverpool on Saturday, May 4.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 04, 2019

Liverpool continues its chase for the Premier League title when it faces Newcastle and former manager Rafa Benitez on Saturday, May 4. 

After a 3–0 Champions League loss to Barcelona in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday, Liverpool will try to rebound and provisionally reclaim first place in the Premier League. Liverpool is in second place with 91 points, just one behind league-leading Manchester City. Liverpool knows it can't win the league if Man City wins out, but with Pep Guardiola's side not playing again until Monday, it can at least apply pressure on the defending champions in their seesaw battle for the trophy.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will try to play spoiler, with Benitez able to deal a decisive blow to his old club if the Magpies can win. A Liverpool loss combined with a Man City win vs. Leicester on Monday would end the title race with a game to spare.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. . 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message