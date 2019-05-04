Liverpool continues its chase for the Premier League title when it faces Newcastle and former manager Rafa Benitez on Saturday, May 4.

After a 3–0 Champions League loss to Barcelona in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday, Liverpool will try to rebound and provisionally reclaim first place in the Premier League. Liverpool is in second place with 91 points, just one behind league-leading Manchester City. Liverpool knows it can't win the league if Man City wins out, but with Pep Guardiola's side not playing again until Monday, it can at least apply pressure on the defending champions in their seesaw battle for the trophy.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will try to play spoiler, with Benitez able to deal a decisive blow to his old club if the Magpies can win. A Liverpool loss combined with a Man City win vs. Leicester on Monday would end the title race with a game to spare.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. .

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.