Paul Pogba's Brother Discusses Man Utd Star's Future in Candid Interview Amid Real Madrid Interest

Florentin Pogba has provided somewhat of an update on his brother's Manchester United future in a candid interview with AS.

Paul Pogba is the centre of transfer speculation once again, with Zinedine Zidane's public admiration of the midfielder sparking reports that Real Madrid will be the Frenchman's next destination.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It's been a season full of highs and lows for the 26-year-old, who after seemingly regaining his form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has seen his side lose seven of their last ten games and face finishing outside the top four.

A lack of Champion's league football could be the deciding factor in Pogba's future, and his brother has shed some light on the Manchester United man's feelings coming up to the transfer window.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to AS, Florentin was asked a series of questions regarding Paul.

On whether Man Utd failing to gain Champions League football would trigger Pogba to sign for Zinedine Zidane who had already tried to sign him before, Florentine responded with: "I do not know. In football, many things can happen.





"Today I can tell you something, tomorrow something else. Things are going to happen. Now comes summer. We'll see if [he] stays, if [he] goes.





"For me he has done a good job and Manchester already we see that it is very difficult to qualify for the Champions League. We'll see how the thing ends."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

When asked the last time he spoke to his brother, Florentin revealed: "Two days ago. He is the one who will decide."

United face a clash with Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon knowing even if they win their remaining two fixtures, they need the teams above them to slip up in order to grab a place in the top four.