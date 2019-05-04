Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed how his understanding with fellow strike partner Alexandre Lacazette has been a deciding factor in Arsenal's quest for Champions League soccer next season.

The Gunners have been crying out for a goal machine since the departure of Robin van Persie in 2012 and now they have two in the form of Aubameyang and Lacazette, who are forming a formidable partnership.

The pair have a combined total of 43 goals so far this season, both finding the net in their side's 3-1 Europa League semi-final first leg victory over Valencia on Thursday evening.

Speaking after the game and as quoted by the Telegraph, Aubameyang gave an insight into how his relationship with the Frenchman translates from the dressing room onto the field. He said: “Maybe this is the first season in my career that I play with another striker like Laca.

"I am really happy that we are doing well. We always give everything for the team and Laca deserves to score goals, and I think I do as well.

“We have the same vision about football when we talk in the dressing room, the same ideas and the same feelings. The fact that we understand each other is the thing that makes the difference in the games.”

The 29-year-old sits on 19 goals in the league, two behind top scorer Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot. With two games to play, the striker is hoping he can close the gap and win the prize, an achievement he accomplished whilst at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking on the individual award, Aubameyang added: “It’s a tough battle. We have great strikers in the Premier League.

"Hopefully they won’t keep scoring, but I’m a guy who is confident and I know that I can do it. If I don’t, no worries, that’s no problem. But there are still two games to play in the league so I have my chances. Why not?

“I won it two years ago in Germany, in the last game. Me and [Robert] Lewandowski were level on 30 goals and on the final day I scored a penalty. When you are a striker it means a lot. If you want to be the best you have to win the Golden Boot.”