After nine-man Tottenham lost to Bournemouth in late, dramatic fashion on Saturday, the stumbling race for a top four finish continues to intensify. With the loss, Mauricio Pochettino's side opened the doors yet again to those looking above as Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United join Spurs in this imperfect battle for Champions League status for next season.

Tottenham, sitting in third place with 70 points but now having played an extra game, is now only two points clear of Chelsea, four of Arsenal in fifth spot and five points of Manchester United, who all play on Sunday.

After the loss to Bournemouth, Pochettino tried to be more optimistic. "We are third, we are competing for the top four, we are in the semi finals of the Champions League. In the first game of the season, you would take the position we are in today. I am going to feel proud about our season. What will happen, will happen.”

The Argentine manager is right. What will happen, will happen. But at this point, it's proving difficult figuring out who will eventually take those spots as all teams in contention are on a dreary run. In the league, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United are winless in their last three matches while Spurs have lost three from the last four.

Attempting to figure out who will end in third and fourth is proving harder than expected, but for the wrong reasons.

Let's take a look at each contender and where they could end up by the end of the season.

Tottenham (3rd - 70 points)

vs. Everton (home)

The last game of the season comes right after a crucial second-leg encounter against Ajax as Pochettino's team looks to come back from a 1-0 deficit. So for Spurs, it's all about staying healthy but thanks to the red cards handed out to Justin Foyth and Heung-min Son, a win against an in-form Everton becomes that much harder as both will be suspended unless the decisions are overturned. If Chelsea wins on Sunday, it will overtake Spurs, and if Arsenal and Man United also win, next week is crucial for three points. That's unless the club wins the Champions League of course.

Chelsea (4th - 68 points)

vs. Watford (home)

vs. Leicester City (away)

Winning the Europa League might be the best bet for a Champions League spot, but thanks to Tottenham's loss to Bournemouth, Maurizio Sarri is in a great position to claim third, which would be a tremendous achievement after the criticism the Italian manager has received in recent months. Watford might have an eye on the FA Cup final in two weeks, meaning it could be distracted so Blues will be looking to pounce.

Arsenal (5th - 66 points)

vs. Brighton (home)

vs. Burnley (away)

Just like Chelsea, winning the Europa League is a solid route for the Gunners but Unai Emery's side can end in the top four, but it needs to win its two remaining matches if it has any hope. 17th place Brighton won't be as straightforward, however, as Chris Hughton's team is looking to stay in the top flight and knows a victory guarantees EPL status for next season.

Man United (6th - 65 points)

vs. Huddersfield (away)

vs. Cardiff City (home)

Tottenham opened the gates for everyone, including Man United. It hasn't been great for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but as his club get ready to face low-table opposition (Huddersfield is already doomed for the Championship while Cardiff City's fate could be decided by the time they face each other) the Red Devils' chances of a top four finish have become more doable. Certain results still need to go United's way, but ending higher up the table is still very possible.