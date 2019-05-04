Twitter Reacts as Son Heung-min & Juan Foyth Are Both Sent Off for Tottenham Against Bournemouth

By 90Min
May 04, 2019

Tottenham's end-of-season dip looks set to continue as they are being held 0-0 away to Bournemouth, and Son Heung-min's red card summed up a frustrating week for Spurs.

Having missed out on the midweek defeat to Ajax in the Champions League semi-final through suspension, the South Korean was restored to the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium to inject renewed attacking impetus into Mauricio Pochettino's side.

However, Son did not even make it through the first half of the Premier League encounter, as the forward was dismissed two minutes before the interval on the south coast.

The forward committed a foul on Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, before Jefferson Lerma intervened by brushing Son's leg. That drew a heated response from the Tottenham forward, as he responded by pushing Lerma, who subsequently threw himself to the floor.

In truth, the South Korean's actions were more out of frustration than malice, but Lerma's dramatic reaction no doubt played a part in Craig Pawson's decision to show Son a straight red card for his actions.

The decision appeared to be a harsh one, particularly given that acts of aggression are largely out of character for Son, but it was perhaps naive of the Tottenham star to engage in such an altercation off the ball.

Lerma certainly did not do himself any favours with his theatrics, but he has handed his side a huge advantage in ensuring that his side could play the full duration of the second half without the threat of the visitors' most dangerous attacker.

To make matters worse for Spurs, Juan Foyth lunged in recklessly with a dangerous challenge on Jack Simpson just three minutes into the second half, leaving Pawson with little choice but to brandish a second red card in remarkably quick succession, with the visitors now down to nine men.

In what is a season-defining week for Tottenham, their character and resolve face almost as big a test at the Vitality Stadium as they will in days to come.

Soccer

