Twitter Reacts as Son Heung-min & Juan Foyth Are Both Sent Off for Tottenham Against Bournemouth

Tottenham's end-of-season dip looks set to continue as they are being held 0-0 away to Bournemouth, and Son Heung-min's red card summed up a frustrating week for Spurs.

Having missed out on the midweek defeat to Ajax in the Champions League semi-final through suspension, the South Korean was restored to the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium to inject renewed attacking impetus into Mauricio Pochettino's side.

RED CARD Son Heung-min has been shown a straight red for an off-the-ball incident



AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Spurs (43 mins)#BOUTOT — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2019

RED CARD Spurs are down to 9 men as substitute Juan Foyth sees red for a dangerous challenge on Jack Simpson



AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Spurs (48 mins)#BOUTOT — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2019

However, Son did not even make it through the first half of the Premier League encounter, as the forward was dismissed two minutes before the interval on the south coast.

The forward committed a foul on Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, before Jefferson Lerma intervened by brushing Son's leg. That drew a heated response from the Tottenham forward, as he responded by pushing Lerma, who subsequently threw himself to the floor.

In truth, the South Korean's actions were more out of frustration than malice, but Lerma's dramatic reaction no doubt played a part in Craig Pawson's decision to show Son a straight red card for his actions.

Eric Dier should have been sent off.

Son Heung-Min was sent off.

Juan Foyth has been sent off.



It's all going wrong for Tottenham.#BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/SFYXlDmyQ7 — Goal (@goal) May 4, 2019

Heung-min Son was never suspended in almost four years at Tottenham. Now has a second ban in a week. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 4, 2019

The decision appeared to be a harsh one, particularly given that acts of aggression are largely out of character for Son, but it was perhaps naive of the Tottenham star to engage in such an altercation off the ball.

Lerma certainly did not do himself any favours with his theatrics, but he has handed his side a huge advantage in ensuring that his side could play the full duration of the second half without the threat of the visitors' most dangerous attacker.

To make matters worse for Spurs, Juan Foyth lunged in recklessly with a dangerous challenge on Jack Simpson just three minutes into the second half, leaving Pawson with little choice but to brandish a second red card in remarkably quick succession, with the visitors now down to nine men.

Juan Foyth's heat map from today's game. pic.twitter.com/8TirJhks6w — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 4, 2019

In what is a season-defining week for Tottenham, their character and resolve face almost as big a test at the Vitality Stadium as they will in days to come.