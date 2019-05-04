Visa Launch Women's World Cup Campaign With 'One Moment Can Change the Game' Video

Visa have launched their campaign for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, 'One Moment Can Change the Game'.

The campaign is aimed at amplifying the meaningful moments women are creating on and off the pitch as Visa look to reaffirm their commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs, cardholders, small business owners and athletes.

Suzy Brown, Visa's Marketing Director for UK & Ireland, said in a statement: “Our new campaign features moments of female empowerment and acceptance inspired by true stories from players creating a sense of authenticity. Each of these moments cumulatively ‘change the game’ for good. We want Visa to be a catalyst to create positive change both in women’s football, but also levelling the playing field in other areas."





Sarai Bareman, FIFA's chief women's officer, added: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 is going to be the biggest women’s sporting event of the year and we are delighted that Visa can join us this summer for what is going to be the best FIFA Women’s World Cup ever.





"It is vital for the growth of women’s football that we have partners like Visa heavily involved in our showpiece event, and I am pleased to support the launch of their global campaign that centres on women’s empowerment.”

The cover of ⁦L’Équipe today, underlining just how big women’s football is in France now. Coach Corinne Diacre, incidentally, announced her World Cup squad live on TF1 last night, another big indication of how much focus is on it. pic.twitter.com/kTEStXIjEi — Andy Brassell (@andybrassell) May 3, 2019

Produced by Saatchi & Saatchi London, the campaign showcases a series of vignettes, inspired by the true stories of female football players including Team Visa athletes Lucy Bronze, Eugenie Le Sommer (France), Kim Little (Scotland), Dzsenifer Maroszan (Germany) and Nadia Nadim (Denmark).





With football as the background, Visa claim the films display 'how moments of acceptance and empowerment can have a profound impact on one’s life'; whether that is Maroszan scoring the deciding goal during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games final or Nadim being selected as a member of the Under-15 regional team in Denmark after arriving in the country as an Afghani refugee.



