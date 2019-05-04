Willian Transfer Saga Continues as Barcelona Consider Reduced £30m Bid for Chelsea Star

Barcelona are preparing to launch a £30m bid for long-term target Willian as his contract at Chelsea draws to an end.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of interest for the reigning La Liga champions for some time, and La Blaugrana even failed with a cash-plus-player bid as recently as January, which consisted of £50m plus Malcom.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to The Sun though, the Catalan side are preparing yet another bid for the Brazil international in the region of £30m, as they look to further strengthen their options in wide areas.

Should the aforementioned bid come in for Willian, it could leave Chelsea with a decision to make, mainly because he's out of contract with the club at the end of next season - which would allow him to leave free.

Willian joined the Blues from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 for £30m, having initially appeared set to join Premier League rivals Tottenham.

His time at Stamford Bridge has seen him win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and League Cup, while he's scored 52 goals in nearly 300 games for the club.

It's a move that could suit all parties, with Chelsea already boasting the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi as a ready-made replacement for Willian, while the club will almost break-even on a player in his 30s.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

It will also provide Barcelona with the experienced cover in wide positions they feel they need, which Willian has in abundance thanks to his time at Chelsea, as well as the 63 caps he's earned for Brazil's national team.