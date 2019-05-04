Wolves 1-0 Fulham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Leander Dendoncker Gives Wanderers Late Win

Wolves extended their winning streak to three from the last three after a disciplined performance against a resilient Fulham through a late goal from Leander Dendoncker.

Fulham frustrated Wolves with a defensive setup but after 75 minutes, Matt Doherty sent a fine ball into the box toward Dendoncker, who buried the ball in the back of the net.

Fulham keeper Sergio Rico produced a fine performance, denying Diogo Jota on two separate occasions.

Wolves will have a much deserved seventh place finish secured if Leicester fail to beat Manchester City on Monday.

WOLVES

Key Talking Point

It was a difficult evening for Wolves, but like on so many other occasions at Molineux this season, they prevailed.

Frustrated for the majority of the game - mainly by Rico - the home side got their just rewards in the dying embers to give the side an impressive home win.

Player Ratings





Patrício (8); Bennett (8); Coady (8); Boly (7) (Substituted for Kilmanat); Doherty (8); Dendoncker (8); Neves (7); João Moutinho (8); Castro Otto (7) (Substituted for Vinagreat; Jiménez; Jota (9).





STAR MAN - Diogo Jota - although he failed to score, this was only due to the Londoners' goalkeeper who, at times, was incredible. Jota led the line with authority and worked incredibly hard all afternoon.

FULHAM





Key Talking Point

Scott Parker's men came so close to snatching a point a Molineux, but like so many other times this season, fell at the final hurdle.





Still, there were some positives to take from a resolute performance; one being the debut of youngster Harvey Elliott.

Player Ratings





Rico (8); Sessegnon (6) (Substituted for Ayité); Christie (5); Le March (6); Ream (6); Bryan (6); Cairney (6); Chambers (5); Zambo Anguissa (5) (Substituted for Elliott); Mitrovic (7); Babel (5).

STAR MAN - Sergio Rico - Fulham can thank their Spanish goalkeeper for being even in the game for as long as they were.

Looking Ahead





Wolves are off to Anfield next Sunday to play their part in the title race, having hoped to secure seventh spot depending on the result of Manchester City vs Leicester City on Monday night.

Fulham host their final Premier League game at home, whereby they host Newcastle. Scott Parker's men will hope to leave the league with high confidence going into next season.