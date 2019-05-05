Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Seagulls Dash Gunners' Top Four Aspirations

Arsenal's chances of finishing in the top four are all but over after they slipped to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Gunners started brightly and they were awarded the chance to take the lead from the spot after just eight minutes when Alireza Jahanbakhsh brought down Nacho Monreal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no mistake, putting his side firmly in the driving seat.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The game passed by with little to shout about for either side but, 15 minutes into the second-half, Brighton were awarded a penalty of their own when Granit Xhaka clipped Solly March in the box. Glenn Murray did the business from the spot, setting up a tense final half hour for Arsenal.

Both Aubameyang and Pascal Gross had excellent opportunities to win the game during the closing exchanges, but both ending up missing the target, meaning that the points were shared.

Check out the full breakdown of the game below.

ARSENAL

Key Talking Point

Despite losing three Premier League games on the bounce, Arsenal still had a chance of finishing in the top four so long as they won their remaining games - starting with this one.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Simply put, Arsenal weren't at the races in this one and a point was the most they deserved at the end of the day. They looked shaky at the back, failed to exert enough influence on proceedings in the middle of the park and played into Brighton's hands with some uninspired forward play.

Any hopes of finishing in the top four are pretty much extinguished as, even if Tottenham end up losing on the final day of the season, there is currently an eight goal difference between the two sides. If Arsenal are to compete in the Champions League next season, they'll have to win the Europa League.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Leno (6); Lichtsteiner (5), Mustafi (6), Sokratis (6), Monreal (5); Torreira (5), Xhaka (5), Mkhitaryan (4), Ozil (6); Lacazette (6), Aubameyang (5).

Substitutes: Kolasinac (5), Iwobi (5), Guendouzi (6).

Star Man - Alexandre Lacazette





He may not have got on the score sheet, but the performance of Alexandre Lacazette was one of the few positives for Arsenal supporters to cling to.

Arsenal's player of the season was the biggest attacking threat in the second half and his energy in the final third did help to raise the tempo. It was by no means a memorable performance, but it was enough to make him stand out.

Lacazette is twice the player Aubameyang is. #ARSBHA — AT (@autoamort) May 5, 2019

Lacazette is everything we've needed for years. Type of player who shows urgency to try and pull the game by scruff. — Juniuer (@juniuer) May 5, 2019

This is why Lacazette is the player of the season. There'll never be a lack of effort from him. #ARSBRI — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) May 5, 2019

BRIGHTON

Key Talking Point

After Cardiff fell to defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Brighton's Premier League status was assured for at least another season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

While they may have nothing but pride to play for until the end of the season, Chris Hughton would have made sure that his players were up for this one. It certainly showed, as the Seagulls looked well-drilled, organised and committed. If they were more clinical in the final third then they could have even come away with more than one point.

This game exemplified the fact that nothing much needs to change at Brighton this summer - they just need to find a cutting edge up top.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ryan (6); Bruno (5), Dunk (8*), Duffy (8), Bernardo (6); Stephens (6), Bissouma (6), Gross (6); Jahanbakhsh (4), March (7), Murray (6).

Substitutes: Knockaert (6), Andone (5), Kayal (N/A).

Star Man - Lewis Dunk





Lewis Dunk has been a model of consistency since he made his Premier League debut with Brighton at the start of last season and he demonstrated exactly why he is so highly rated in this one.

Dunk threw himself in front of everything, won almost every aerial duel he contested and made a number of timely interceptions to break up any dangerous looking Arsenal attacks. Shane Duffy was equally impressive at the back and the pair are undoubtedly the best centre-back partnership in the bottom half of the table.

Lewis Dunk is an excellent CB. Been a rock at the back for BHA this season. — Pranav (@Pranav_kmanchi) May 5, 2019

More impressed every time I watch Lewis Dunk...good old fashion centre back 👍 — Lee Mack (@lmackelden) May 5, 2019

Looking Ahead



