Arsenal vs. Brighton Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Arsenal vs. Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

By Emily Caron
May 05, 2019

Arsenal hosts Brighton on Sunday, May 5 in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners in need of a win in a tight race for England's top four.

Arsenal broke a three-game losing streak on Thursday, taking down Valencia 3–1 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals. Alexandre Lacazette scored a pair of early goals, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the win with a score at the 90-minute mark.

Brighton, meanwhile, is fighting against relegation and can secure safety with a win. The club sits four points clear of 18th-place Cardiff and would ensure another season in the top flight by winning in London. The club has not won a Premier League match since March 9, thhough, and is winless in its last eight matches in all competitions.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

