Arsenal hosts Brighton on Sunday, May 5 in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners in need of a win in a tight race for England's top four.

Arsenal broke a three-game losing streak on Thursday, taking down Valencia 3–1 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals. Alexandre Lacazette scored a pair of early goals, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the win with a score at the 90-minute mark.

Brighton, meanwhile, is fighting against relegation and can secure safety with a win. The club sits four points clear of 18th-place Cardiff and would ensure another season in the top flight by winning in London. The club has not won a Premier League match since March 9, thhough, and is winless in its last eight matches in all competitions.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

