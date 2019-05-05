Arsenal & Man Utd Fans Cause Twitter Meltdown After Failing to Finish in the Top 4

It's been a bad day for fans of Manchester United and Arsenal, as the race to finish in the top four came to an anti-climatic halt as both teams drew with two of the Premier League's bottom four sides.

The door was left wide open for the pair to capitalise on Tottenham's collapse at Bournemouth the previous day, but neither could take advantage, with the Red Devils drawing 1-1 at Huddersfield, before the Gunners were held to the same scoreline at home to Brighton.

Arsenal: 4 points from the last 18 (four defeats in six)



United: 8 points from last 24 (four defeats in eight)



Tottenham: 10 points from the last 33 (seven defeats in 11)



Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's hopes were extinguished by Isaac Mbenza, who scored Huddersfield's tenth home league goal this season, cancelling out Scott McTominay's early strike.



It's fair to say fans were not best pleased by United's failure to beat a team who had only picked up 14 points all season, and many believe that it is time for a complete squad overhaul at Old Trafford in the summer.

United supporters groups need to organise a mass walkout and protest against Cardiff at Old Trafford. Send a message to the Glazers. Send a message to Ed Woodward. Send a message to these players.



No intensity to #mufc, no leadership, nobody really taking responsibility. Travelling fans admirably patient here as this #HUDMUN draw was embarrassing. An experienced Director of Football required to clear out the dead wood, and recruit better players and characters. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 5, 2019

"I don't know who's worse - Man United or Arsenal!"



This #Arsenal fan says they should take the title for poorest team...



Alexis Sanchez started the game and made little impact, adding another disappointing display to his terrible time so far at United, and supporters weren't afraid to let their feelings be known.



Nobody could have foreseen it to be this bad, but genuinely believe Alexis Sanchez to United is the worst transfer of all time. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) May 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans were left fuming as Glenn Murray's penalty gave 17th placed Brighton a point, after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang put the Gunners ahead early on, having also scored from the spot.

They now need to make up a three point and eight goal deficit over north London rivals Spurs next week, or win the Europa League to be playing in Europe's elite competition next season.

Granit Xhaka booed off by a significant proportion of Arsenal supporters. He's been dreadful, in fairness. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 5, 2019

So that's Cech, Ramsey & Welbeck all gone, the club have to move on Xhaka, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Lichtsteiner, Mkhitaryan & Ozil at all costs, these players do not have what it takes to play for this club & to take it forward. — Martin Stein (@Jackleo4Stein) May 5, 2019

One team that did manage to just about not bottle a Champions League spot are Chelsea, who are now the best of a not great bunch of teams allegedly chasing the same thing as they beat Watford 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

And that will mean Chelsea are third in the Premier League table going into the final game. However many problems they face, you have to admire their ability to get over the line so often — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 5, 2019

But, will Champions League football be enough to keep their talisman Eden Hazard at the Blues?

Eden Hazard is the first player since Thierry Henry in 02/03 to get 15+ goals and 15+ assists in a single season.



The final member of this quartet who seemed to not want to hear that Champions League music next season are Spurs, who despite losing two games in a row have just about made it, bar something very strange. They were naturally gracious in their victory.

Arsenal fail to finish above a Tottenham Hotspur side (baring an 8 goal swing which have:



• Lost 13 Premier League Games.

• Multiple Injuries.

• Players Late Back From World Cup.

• A Stadium Transition.

• Playing ¾ Of The Season Away.

• No Signings.



😂😭🤣#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/RteoAC9kpI — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) May 5, 2019

They can now look forward to their huge semi-final second leg against Ajax this week slightly more relaxed, even if they do seem to be running out of players.