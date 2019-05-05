Arsenal & Man Utd Fans Cause Twitter Meltdown After Failing to Finish in the Top 4

By 90Min
May 05, 2019

It's been a bad day for fans of Manchester United and Arsenal, as the race to finish in the top four came to an anti-climatic halt as both teams drew with two of the Premier League's bottom four sides.

The door was left wide open for the pair to capitalise on Tottenham's collapse at Bournemouth the previous day, but neither could take advantage, with the Red Devils drawing 1-1 at Huddersfield, before the Gunners were held to the same scoreline at home to Brighton.

Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's hopes were extinguished by Isaac Mbenza, who scored Huddersfield's tenth home league goal this season, cancelling out Scott McTominay's early strike.

It's fair to say fans were not best pleased by United's failure to beat a team who had only picked up 14 points all season, and many believe that it is time for a complete squad overhaul at Old Trafford in the summer.

Alexis Sanchez started the game and made little impact, adding another disappointing display to his terrible time so far at United, and supporters weren't afraid to let their feelings be known.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans were left fuming as Glenn Murray's penalty gave 17th placed Brighton a point, after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang put the Gunners ahead early on, having also scored from the spot.

They now need to make up a three point and eight goal deficit over north London rivals Spurs next week, or win the Europa League to be playing in Europe's elite competition next season.

One team that did manage to just about not bottle a Champions League spot are Chelsea, who are now the best of a not great bunch of teams allegedly chasing the same thing as they beat Watford 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

But, will Champions League football be enough to keep their talisman Eden Hazard at the Blues?

The final member of this quartet who seemed to not want to hear that Champions League music next season are Spurs, who despite losing two games in a row have just about made it, bar something very strange. They were naturally gracious in their victory.

They can now look forward to their huge semi-final second leg against Ajax this week slightly more relaxed, even if they do seem to be running out of players.

