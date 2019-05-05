Brendan Rodgers Claims Pep Guardiola Thrives Off Pressure of Premier League Title Race

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola thrives under the pressure of the Premier League title race.

Following Liverpool's 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday, City now need to beat the Foxes on Monday night to return to the summit ahead of next weekend's season finale.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rodgers knows only too well the pressure that is attached to a title race that goes to the wire, having fallen agonisingly close to guiding the Reds to the Premier League title in 2014, before being pipped by the Citizens.

“When you’re at that level it’s a positive pressure," the Leicester boss told Talksport. "Everyone sees pressure as negative but what you do is you work it so it’s a positive.

“You know when you’re at Man City or when I was at Liverpool or Celtic, there are players when they play against you they go at it that extra 10-15 per cent, so every game is a cup final feeling."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The 46-year-old took over from Claude Puel at the King Power stadium in February, having won every domestic trophy available to him at Celtic in his two-and-a-half year spell there.

He added: “That’s what you want and that’s what it’s like every game. Which is absolutely fantastic and that’s what you want. That’s when you put your work in during the week.

Over to you @ManCity! Great effort by @NUFC but Klopp and @LFC win and go back top - what a title race! #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/4nI0d6HzeS — Jim White (@JimWhite) May 4, 2019

“What you learn with experience is you learn to regulate the pressure. You have to have the filter in there that regulates it so that it doesn’t swamp you, because it could do.

“But when you have a passion for your work and you love it as well, you’re better off inside knowing how you feel than outside feeling comfortable."