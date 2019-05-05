Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Napoli Interest in Kieran Trippier, Hirving Lozano

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Napoli's interest in signing Tottenham star Kieran Trippier and PSV's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano this summer.

Having starred for England at last summer's World Cup, Trippier has continued to feature regularly for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, though his form has dipped in recent weeks during Tottenham's struggles towards the end of the campaign.

Rumors have subsequently developed regarding a potential move away from north London, with reports even suggesting that Trippier's wife has been in Naples scouting potential schools for their son. As quoted by Calcio Mercato, Ancelotti said of the rumors: "I don't like talking about players from other teams.

"Trippier's wife in Naples? I honestly don't know, but Naples is a beautiful city, there are people who come on holiday.

"But [PSV winger Hirving] Lozano and Trippier are players who we are evaluating, then later there is everything else that is much more complex.

"Negotiations, players who prefer other things. These are among the players we are interested in."

Trippier has featured in 27 of Tottenham's 37 Premier League games this season, scoring once and laying on three assists, while he has also played a significant part in his side's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Spurs have a huge task in overturning a 1-0 deficit when they head to Amsterdam to face a vibrant Ajax side on Wednesday, after suffering a third consecutive defeat away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Napoli have already seen their hopes of European glory this season dashed at the hands of Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal in the Europe League, whilst Ancelotti's side are set to comfortably secure their place as runners-up to champions Juventus in Serie A.

