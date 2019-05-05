Chelsea Guaranteed Champions League Football Next Season After Man Utd and Arsenal Slip to Draws

Chelsea will be playing Champions League football next season after their place in the top four was confirmed on Sunday.

The Blues initially romped to a comfortable 3-0 win over Watford, with goals coming from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain, and their place in the top four was secured after Manchester United and Arsenal went on to drop points against Huddersfield and Brighton respectively.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Manchester United are now certain to finish outside of the top four and will compete in the Europa League next season and Arsenal, whilst mathematically still in the running, are unlikely to displace Tottenham as there remains three points and aa eight goal difference between the two sides.

Chelsea missed out on Champions League football this season after finishing in fifth, five points outside of the top four, and have been competing in the Europa League this season where they are on the brink of qualifying for the final.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

While Champions League football is now secure, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has already insisted that the Blues will be taking their semi-final second leg against Frankfurt seriously.

Speaking after the win over Watford, he told Chelsea's club website: ‘We want to be at the end of the Premier League in the top four. We want to play in the Champions League.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"The Europa League is very important and we want to win it, because we think we deserve to win a trophy this season. So we have two targets."

Tottenham look set to join the Blues in the Champions League next season, which will mean that they have qualified for the competition for the previous four seasons.