Chelsea vs. Watford Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs. Watford in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

By Emily Caron
May 05, 2019

Chelsea will host Watford on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the thick of the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea played Man United in its most recent league match, securing a 1-1 draw on Marcos Alonso's goal. Chelsea enters the weekend in fourth place, two points clear of Arsenal and three ahead of Man United, both of whom are in action on Sunday as well.

Watford, the FA Cup finalist, fell to Wolves in its most recent match, 2–1. Raul Jimenez gave Wolves the lead but Watford's Andre Grey responded with a goal at the 49-minute mark. The two were locked at 1–1 until Diogo Jota broke the tie in the Wolves' favor 77 minutes in. Watford would clinch a top-half finish with a road win.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

