Christian Pulisic Claims Borussia Dortmund Will Not Give Up in Bundesliga Title Race

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has promised that his side will not give up in their Bundesliga title race against champions Bayern Munich, despite slipping four points behind their rivals with just two games to go.

Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday, meaning they must now win their final two matches and hope Bayern, who have a far superior goal difference, do not pick up more than a point in their games with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, if they are to be crowned champions.

Despite it appearing as though the top spot is now beyond them, Pulisic has insisted that Die Borussen will keep going until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who is set to leave the club to join Chelsea this summer, told the Bundesliga's official website: "We’re never going to give up.

"We know we can do our part now, and it just comes down to Bayern losing a few games, but we’re never gonna give up."

Pulisic opened the scoring for Dortmund with a fine solo strike but, despite striker Paco Alcacer doubling their lead, they could not get the victory they required with goals from Kevin Mohwald and Claudio Pizarro levelling it for the hosts.

The draw away at the Weserstadion was the seventh time Dortmund have dropped points in the league in 2019, a run which has led to them surrendering the nine-point lead they had at the top of the table earlier in the campaign.





While Dortmund have faltered in recent weeks, Bayern have been relentless in their pursuit of a seventh consecutive title, winning 10 of their last 12 league games and not suffering a defeat in the Bundesliga since the first week of February.