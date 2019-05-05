Diego Simeone Says Atletico 'Has to Value' the Fight for Second in La Liga After Espanyol Loss

By 90Min
May 05, 2019

Diego Simeone claimed that Atletico Madrid's 2-0 defeat to Espanyol on Sunday was not due to a lack of intensity and insisted that he would be proud of finishing as runners-up in La Liga.

Despite Sunday's defeat at the RCDE Stadium, Los Rojiblancos remain nine points clear of city rivals Real Madrid in second place and look set to secure their spot behind leaders Barcelona for a second consecutive season.

A brace from Borja Iglesias and a Diego Godin own goal compounded a routine defeat for Atletico as the visitors appeared to be off the pace against Espanyol but, as quoted by Goal, Simeone said after the game: "I don't think it was a lack of intensity.

"The match was a hard-fought one and it was competitive. Both teams were in it until the 60th minute, then that's when things didn't happen for us.

"Although we started the second half well with a good chance for [Alvaro] Morata, Espanyol improved and deserved the win."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Atletico had appeared on course to pose a more sustained title challenge to reigning champions Barcelona this season, but the Catalan giants have ultimately retained their title in comfortable fashion.

Despite the disappointment of another unsuccessful title-tilt, Simeone insisted that the competitiveness of La Liga is such that his side must be proud of their standing in the division.

"The Spanish league is fantastic," Simeone added. "So we will try to finish in the best possible position. We need one more point to finish second and it's on us to earn it.

"Being in the fight for second is positive and a thing we have to value."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message