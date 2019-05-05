Eddie Howe Hails Bournemouth Keeper Mark Travers After Debut Performance in Win Over Tottenham

May 05, 2019

Eddie Howe was full of praise for 19-year-old Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers after he produced a man-of-the-match display during the Cherries' 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Bournemouth were able to ride a wave of Tottenham attacks in the first-half, with Travers making a string of fine saves, before Spurs saw two players sent off, changing the outlook of the game entirely.

Nathan Ake scored the winning goal in stoppage time, but Howe suggested that the win wouldn't have been possible without the actions of Travers.

"It was a great display from him, he's someone we really do believe in," the Bournemouth boss told the club website. "He's got great temperament and attitude to the game. 

"He played like it was a training session and that's a huge compliment. He showed real confidence with his feet. He kicked the ball well, made some saves and impressed with his all-round game management."

Howe also discussed the two red cards for Son Heung-Min and Juan Foyth, conceding that his side didn't necessarily adapt quickly enough to the changed circumstances.

"I didn't see Jefferson Lerma's involvement in the first one. I just saw the reaction. Unfortunately, I think it had to be a red card.

"For the second one, it was right in front of me. I don't think Juan Foyth went into do Jack Simpson any damage at all but the momentum of the challenge, and the force he's gone in with meant he was high. I don't think the referee had any option.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"It totally changed the game," he added. "Suddenly, we were dominating the ball and Tottenham were playing on the counter-attack. I don't think we did particularly well with the advantage we had.

"It was difficult and looked like we were running out of time to win the game, but thankfully we popped up with a great goal."

