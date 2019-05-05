Ernesto Valverde Confirms Ousmane Dembele Suffered a Muscle Tear During Barcelona Defeat on Saturday

Ernesto Valverde revealed that Ousmane Dembele likely suffered a hamstring muscle tear during Barcelona's 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The La Liga champions have already retained their title and fielded a heavily rotated side for the La Liga clash, as goals from Maximiliano Gomez and Iago Aspas condemned the visitors to a surprise defeat at the Balaidos.

🗣 Post.match reactions from Ernesto Valverde, Carles Aleña and Riqui Puig

Ousmane Dembele was among the names drafted into Barcelona's starting XI ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool on Tuesday, but the Frenchman was forced off with an injury after just six minutes.

After the game Valverde admitted via Goal: "With Dembele, it looks like a tear. We had already noticed during the play that something was not right.

"We were worried quickly because it seems like a muscular tear. It is certainly not muscle fatigue because the other day he played very little [in Barca's Champions League win over Liverpool on Wednesday].

"These things happen and as a coach I do not have an explanation."

Speaking on his side's defeat to Celta Vigo, via the club's official Twitter account, Valverde added: "In the first half I think we played well, we dominated, we created danger, we just needed to create clear-cut chances."

Both the result and the injury to Dembele come as significant blows in Barca's preparations for their Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield.

However, a 3-0 cushion from the first meeting at Camp Nou gives the Catalans a significant cushion heading into the clash, having not conceded an away goal, whilst Dembele was a late substitution in the first leg and would likely have been among the substitutes again on Tuesday.