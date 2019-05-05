Franck Ribery to Leave Bayern Munich in Summer After 12 Years With Bundesliga Giants

Bayern Munich have announced they will not be extending Franck Ribery's contract in the summer, drawing an end to the Frenchman's 12-year career in Bavaria.

The news had been expected for sometime with the 36-year-old joining Arjen Robben in leaving the Bundesliga side after a trophy-laden spell in Germany.

🗞️ @FranckRibery will not extend his contract with #FCBayern, and will leave this summer.



Thank you for everything, Franck. ❤️#MiaSanMia, forever 👑 pic.twitter.com/QNOwpFJ9tF — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 5, 2019

On the club's official website, Bayern confirmed both players will be rewarded for their service with a testimonial match in 2020, with Ribery's contract officially ending on June 30.

"When I came to Bayern, it was a dream come true. It won't be easy to say goodbye, but we must never forget what we've achieved together," Ribery said. "We've won so much together - more than 20 honours."

Having joined the club in the summer of 2007 from Marseille, Ribery has enjoyed immense success, winning the league eight times and lifting the Champions League in 2013, where Ribery assisted Robben for the winning goal in the final at Wembley.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The club paid tribute to Ribery and Robben, thanking the duo for their contributions over their respective spells at the Allianz Arena in which time Die Roten's number seven has played over 422 times, scoring 123 goals.

"Franck and Arjen are great players. FC Bayern owes a lot to both of them and we will give them a wonderful and emotional farewell," said chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "They've helped shape FC Bayern's most successful decade with fantastic football."

After Borussia Dortmund could only manage a draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday, it leaves Bayern in an advantageous position to secure their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title. Ribery scored in the club's 3-1 win over Hannover 96, meaning victory away at RB Leipzig will edge them one step closer to the title in Niko Kovac's first season in charge.