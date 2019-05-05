Frankfurt Director Insists There Has Been 'No Contact' From Real Madrid Over Luka Jovic Transfer

Eintracht Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic has confirmed that Real Madrid have not yet spoken to the club about a possible deal for wonderkid striker Luka Jovic.

Reports emerged from Spain suggesting Los Blancos had already agreed a €60m deal for the 21-year-old as part of Zinedine Zidane's squad overhaul.

Luka Jović has now scored as many goals across all competitions in 2018/19 as he managed in his previous five seasons combined (26).



He’s turned into a w̶a̶r̶ goal machine. 💥 pic.twitter.com/oAqyMIp359 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 2, 2019

However, speaking to ESPN FC, Bobic insisted that there was no truth to the story.

He said: "There has been no contact with Real Madrid. For once, I don't have to use a white lie, they really haven't been in touch yet. I know them very well."

Jovic is approaching the end of his two-year loan move from Benfica, and Frankfurt have already confirmed that they have activated their option to sign the Serb permanently, having been left stunned by his return of 26 goals in 44 appearances this season.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, but it is widely thought that Real lead the race for his signature, with sources close to the situation confirming Los Blancos' interest in the striker.

With Benfica set to receive 20% of any future transfer fee, Frankfurt may demand higher than the reported €60m in order to maximise their profits.

In what has been a disappointing season for Real, they have relied heavily on the goals of 31-year-old Karim Benzema, who has managed an impressive 30 goals this campaign. The Frenchman is miles ahead of the rest of his teammates in Real's scoring charts, and they have often struggled in his absence, such as Sunday's 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Mariano Diaz is the only other recognised striker in Zidane's squad, but his return of two goals all season has forced the manager to look elsewhere to address his goalscoring woes.

Alongside Mariano, Gareth Bale also played as a striker against Rayo, but the Welshman continues to be linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu to make room for the likes of Eden Hazard or Christian Eriksen, both of whom are said to be on Zidane's wish list.