Both Los Angeles Clubs Drop Points, Red Bulls Pick Up Important Win

The Red Bulls got an important, and thrilling, win—beating LA Galaxy in the process—and LAFC 

By Associated Press
May 05, 2019

HARRISON, N.J. — Marc Rzatkowski and Derrick Etienne scored in the second half to rally the New York Red Bulls for a 3-2 victory Saturday, ending the LA Galaxy's seven-game unbeaten streak.

Rzatkowski made it 2-2 for the Red Bulls (3-4-2), finishing Connor Lade's cross in the 59th minute with a left-footed shot from a yard behind the penalty spot. Etienne scored on a similar setup from Daniel Royer eight minutes later.

Amro Tarek gave New York a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Rzatkowski's free-kick was deflected and Tarek drilled a left-footed shot back into the middle of the net.

Uriel Antuna tied it for LA (7-2-1) with a close-range shot in the 39th minute, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead with a diving header in the 43rd.

LAFC 0, Chicago Fire 0

LOS ANGELES — David Ousted had four saves for his second shutout of the season and the Chicago Fire held on for a 0-0 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Tyler Miller had one save for Los Angeles (7-1-3) for his fourth shutout.

Chicago (2-4-4) is winless in its last three games, but snapped a two-game losing streak.

LAFC had several chances, outshooting the Fire 22-9—but couldn't convert. Ousted went low to stop a shot by Christian Ramirez in the 18th minute and Mark-Anthony Kaye lofted a perfectly place entry to Steven Beitashour in the center of the area for a sliding left-footer that appeared to make it 1-0 in the 53rd minute but a late offside flag went up.

LAFC is unbeaten with five wins in six home games this season.

