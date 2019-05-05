HARRISON, N.J. — Marc Rzatkowski and Derrick Etienne scored in the second half to rally the New York Red Bulls for a 3-2 victory Saturday, ending the LA Galaxy's seven-game unbeaten streak.

Rzatkowski made it 2-2 for the Red Bulls (3-4-2), finishing Connor Lade's cross in the 59th minute with a left-footed shot from a yard behind the penalty spot. Etienne scored on a similar setup from Daniel Royer eight minutes later.

Amro Tarek gave New York a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Rzatkowski's free-kick was deflected and Tarek drilled a left-footed shot back into the middle of the net.

Uriel Antuna tied it for LA (7-2-1) with a close-range shot in the 39th minute, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead with a diving header in the 43rd.

LAFC 0, Chicago Fire 0

LOS ANGELES — David Ousted had four saves for his second shutout of the season and the Chicago Fire held on for a 0-0 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Tyler Miller had one save for Los Angeles (7-1-3) for his fourth shutout.

Chicago (2-4-4) is winless in its last three games, but snapped a two-game losing streak.

LAFC had several chances, outshooting the Fire 22-9—but couldn't convert. Ousted went low to stop a shot by Christian Ramirez in the 18th minute and Mark-Anthony Kaye lofted a perfectly place entry to Steven Beitashour in the center of the area for a sliding left-footer that appeared to make it 1-0 in the 53rd minute but a late offside flag went up.

LAFC is unbeaten with five wins in six home games this season.