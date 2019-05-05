Graeme Souness Claims Liverpool May Lose Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah This Summer

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has expressed his concern that the club may lose star attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during the upcoming transfer window.

The two forwards have been crucial for the Reds this season, scoring 50 goals between them as the club chase a Premier League and Champions League double.

Despite the fact that his former side could still end up as champions of England and Europe this season, Souness is worried that the duo may leave during the summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Express after Liverpool's 3-2 victory away at Newcastle on Saturday night, Souness said: "The bigger question for me is can they hold on to Salah and Mane?

"That’s where I think the problem will come down the line."

The 65-year-old agreed that manager Jurgen Klopp has built a side capable of winning trophies however, saying the foundations for success are in place at Anfield.

"I think it’s a team that, by and large, the majority of them are going to stay together for a good few years.

"If you factor [Joe] Gomez into that back five with the goalkeeper, they could play together for a decade if none of them get a serious injury. That’s the foundation of your team."

Liverpool's win at St James' Park lifts them back above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table by two points, with Pep Guardiola's side having one game in hand.





If City slip up in either of their final two games and Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the campaign, they will become league champions for the first time in 29 years.