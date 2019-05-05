Hakim Ziyech: Why Moving to Bayern Munich This Summer Is the Perfect Career Move for the Ajax Star

Right now, the world is Hakim Ziyech's oyster. The Ajax star has been dominant in the Eredivisie, but it is his performances in the Champions League which have caught the eye.

On Europe's biggest stage, Ziyech has shone against the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur, and he has now attracted interest from almost every European giant. However, there is only one right move for him - Bayern Munich.

He has spent his entire career in the Eredivisie, but now appears destined to take the next step. Dutch sides have often lost their top talents to Europe's heavy-hitters, and it is time for Ziyech to fly the nest.

He will have plenty of options this summer. Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs are just three of the potential suitors, but joining Bayern makes the most sense.

The Bundesliga side are embarking on a mammoth shopping spree this summer, phasing out the old guard in favour of a new era, and Ziyech is the perfect man to lead Bayern.

Losing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, two of the greatest wingers in modern history, will leave a huge void for Bayern. The duo have terrorised German defences for years, racking up goals and assists with ease. However, when one door closes, another opens. Enter Ziyech.

Niko Kovac wants a player who can dominate games, and Ziyech has proven to be that man. You want goals? Ziyech already has 20 to his name this season. How about assists? The 26-year-old has hit double figures in his last six seasons and currently sits on 21. That is exactly the kind of output Bayern need.

Most importantly, they will have an opening for Ziyech in their squad. They actively want - and need - new stars to come in and assume control of the team, whereas other sides would have to search for a way to use him. He would waltz into Bayern's team with ease, giving him a perfect chance to hit the ground running.

With Bayern, he will have the chance to win a huge amount of silverware. Domestic dominance in Germany is almost an essential part of life with the Bavarians, but they're also no stranger to Champions League success. Quite simply, they are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and Ziyech should need no persuading to make the jump.

They want players like him, and he wants opportunities which he can find with Bayern. It's a no-brainer.