Huddersfield vs. Man United Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 05, 2019

Huddersfield Town hosts Manchester United in a Premier League fixture on Sunday, May 5. Kickoff from The John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.

Huddersfield Town sits at the bottom of the Premier League table with 28 losses and just 14 points this season. The club is on an eight-match losing streak in all competitions and hasn't been victorious since beating Wolves in February. Huddersfield Town lost its last match 5–0 to Liverpool.

Manchester United, on the other hand, has 65 points this season in 36 matches this season and remains alive in the race for a top-four finish. Man United blew a golden chance to strengthen its standing in last week's 1-1 draw vs. Chelsea and must win to have chance at securing a Champions League berth.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

