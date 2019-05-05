Jack Grealish Wants Clash With Local Rivals West Brom for Aston Villa's Play-Off Semi-Final

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has claimed he wants to face local rivals West Bromwich Albion in the Championship play-off semi-finals and insists that his side will not be beaten by any side they face for the rest of this season.

The Villans are assured to finish in fifth position in the table and are therefore set to play the team who ends up in fourth for a place in the final at Wembley.

Depending on results on the final day of the Championship season, that side could either be West Brom or Leeds United and Grealish has revealed he wants to challenge the Baggies as they were the last team to beat Villa before their current 12-game unbeaten run.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Grealish said: "We haven't lost since West Brom on February 16 so it would probably be nice to get West Brom in the play-off semi-final, knowing we haven't been beaten since then.





"We'll take any game that comes and go into it with high confidence."

Despite having a preference for taking on West Brom, the 23-year-old also insisted that he and the rest of the squad would not be fazed by any opponent they may line up against.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Grealish added: "The lads are just flying at the moment. So much confidence.

"I’ve never been in a team, even when I was playing with [Fabian] Delph and [Christian] Benteke, where I just feel we're never going to get beat.

"I think all the boys are all the same; we don't care who we play."

George Wood/GettyImages

Grealish has been in excellent form since returning from injury 11 games ago, netting four goals and being the main creative force in a team that has scored 24 goals during that period.

If the Englishman and his Villa teammates can keep up that level of form then they may well end the season by lifting the Championship play-off trophy at Wembley come the end of May.