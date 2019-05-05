Jamie Redknapp Claims Tottenham Must Identify & Sign a Replacement for Mousa Dembele

By 90Min
May 05, 2019

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur need to buy a new midfielder to replace Mousa Dembele, who left the club to join Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Super League in January.

Dembele was a crucial part of the Spurs team and their form has dipped considerably in the league during the second half of the campaign, with the departure of the 31-year-old halfway through the season being seen by many as a key reason behind the drop in performances and results.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC), Redknapp claimed after Tottenham's defeat away at Bournemouth that, to get to the next level, they need to sign someone who can fill the void left by the Belgian in the middle of the park.

The former Spurs star said: "I think they need to buy in the summer, get some strength in midfield because they’ve lost Dembele, who for me was one of the best, so they need to get someone in who can get them to that next level."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Despite reaching the Champions League semi-finals Tottenham have struggled with a lack of squad depth throughout the campaign, particularly in midfield where Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks have been forced to play the majority of the fixtures even when suffering from injuries.


Mauricio Pochettino's side have not made a signing for the last two transfer windows and that appears to be catching up with the players who have looked tired in recent weeks.


The defeat at the Vitality Stadium means they have now lost three of their last four Premier League games as well as the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Ajax..

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message