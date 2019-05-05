Jamie Redknapp Claims Tottenham Must Identify & Sign a Replacement for Mousa Dembele

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur need to buy a new midfielder to replace Mousa Dembele, who left the club to join Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Super League in January.

Dembele was a crucial part of the Spurs team and their form has dipped considerably in the league during the second half of the campaign, with the departure of the 31-year-old halfway through the season being seen by many as a key reason behind the drop in performances and results.

Speaking on Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC), Redknapp claimed after Tottenham's defeat away at Bournemouth that, to get to the next level, they need to sign someone who can fill the void left by the Belgian in the middle of the park.

The former Spurs star said: "I think they need to buy in the summer, get some strength in midfield because they’ve lost Dembele, who for me was one of the best, so they need to get someone in who can get them to that next level."

Despite reaching the Champions League semi-finals Tottenham have struggled with a lack of squad depth throughout the campaign, particularly in midfield where Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks have been forced to play the majority of the fixtures even when suffering from injuries.





Mauricio Pochettino's side have not made a signing for the last two transfer windows and that appears to be catching up with the players who have looked tired in recent weeks.





The defeat at the Vitality Stadium means they have now lost three of their last four Premier League games as well as the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Ajax..