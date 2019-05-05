Leicester City New Kit: Photos of 2019/20 Foxes Home Shirt Leaked Online

Leaked images have emerged online of Jamie Vardy wearing what appears to be the new Leicester City kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The design is yet to be officially confirmed by the Foxes, although an announcement about their new kit is expected in the near future.

📸🔵 New Picture: Leicester City 19-20 Home Kit Leaked - Will Be Released Next Week: https://t.co/ISY4vKkH46 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 5, 2019

According to the Leicester Mercury, the latest photo of Vardy sporting the new kit appeared on Leicester's official website, adding that the design will be officially unveiled before the final game of the season against Chelsea on Sunday.

This was also backed up by the ever-reliable Footy Headlines, who confirmed that the kit modelled by Vardy is the same to have emerged in previous leaked images of the new home strip.

The kit is again made by adidas, who assumed control of the club's manufacturing duties from Puma last year, and the trademark accents - the logo and three stripes on the sleeves - are now gold, rather than the white seen this season.

As expected, the home shirt remains blue, although this design has a subtle check pattern with both light and dark shades of blue. The collar has also changed, with the club opting for a simple crew-neck style, rather than the v-neck which is part of their current shirts.

The rest of the strip is made up of white shorts and blue socks, both of which will boast the golden Adidas accents.

The Foxes currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, but could move back up to eighth if they can pick up three points against Manchester City on Monday. Their run-in concludes against top-four hopefuls Chelsea, meaning Leicester have the potential to have a huge say in the final league standings.

Brendan Rodgers' men will need to win both games to have any chance of finishing in seventh. Wolverhampton Wanderers currently sit six points ahead of Leicester, needing just one point to make the position their own.