Lucien Favre Insists Dortmund Can Only 'Hope' for Bundesliga Title After Werder Bremen Draw

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre believes that his side can only hope to win the Bundesliga title this season following their meltdown on the road to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The Black and Yellows took a two-goal lead into half-time thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Paco Alcácer, but they imploded after the restart, allowing substitutes Kevin Möhwald and Claudio Pizarro to level the scoreline.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

The result has left Borussia Dortmund four points off the top of the Bundesliga table, with Favre's side needing a miracle in the penultimate game to ensure there's still something to play for on matchday 34.

"We already had the chance to make it 3-0 in the first half. We also had another three chances in the second half to put the match to bed today," Favre said, quoted by the club's official website. "It was important that we stayed calm and created chances on goal.

"Then we conceded two silly goals. There's nothing to say about Roman [Bürki]. Irrespective of what has happened today, he has played a great season and has already saved us a lot of points.

"We needed to clear our lines with greater conviction when they scored their second. We're not dreamers. We need to win the final home game and hope that Bayern [Munich] trip up. That's our only hope."

Bayern have one hand on the Meisterschale 🔴🛡️ pic.twitter.com/ZGmSZmRN2w — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 4, 2019

Dormtund host Fortuna Düsseldorf next week in their final home game of the season next week, but to remain in with a shot at the league title they'll need Bayern Munich to drop points away at RB Leipzig.