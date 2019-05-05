Manchester City vs Leicester: Brendan Rodgers' Best Available Foxes Lineup

Leicester travel to face Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Monday in which the Foxes will look to put a dent in the host's title charge.

Pep Guardiola's side require victory on Monday to regain control over the title race following Liverpool's victory over Newcastle on Saturday, but Brendan Rodgers' side are also in fine form recently and certainly will not roll over for the reigning champions.

The Foxes' stunning 3-0 victory over Arsenal proved that Rodgers' side are up for the fight against the 'big six' and Leicester appear well placed to cause another upset on Monday, though they may find things more difficult against City's relentless drive towards the title.

Here is a selection of Rodgers' best available Leicester lineup to face Manchester City in a potentially defining Premier League clash on Monday.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - Leicester's defence will have to be on top form against Guardiola's attacking superstars at the Etihad and Schmeichel is set for a busy evening, but a clean sheet against Arsenal last time out will provide encouragement.

Ricardo Pereira (RB) - Having scored the winner against City in the previous meeting between the two sides on Boxing Day, Pereira has established himself as one of the best full backs in the league this term, but will have his work cut out up against the likes of Leroy Sane on Monday.

Jonny Evans (CB) - The Foxes have rediscovered their attacking groove under Rodgers, but defensive solidity remains key to their strong recent form and Evans continues to provide crucial experience and resolve at the heart of the back line.

Harry Maguire (CB) - Despite having not quite reached the same heights as last season which saw him go on to star for England at the World Cup, Maguire remains one of the most commanding and technically astute centre backs in the league and a big asset for Leicester.

Ben Chilwell (LB) - Having enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign at the King Power Stadium this term, Chilwell is now among the finest left backs in England and could even be of interest to Monday's opposition this summer. Raheem Sterling is set to provide a strong test for the youngster at the Etihad.

Midfielders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wilfred Ndidi (CDM) - One of Leicester's most consistent performers this term at the base of midfield, Ndidi is set to face arguably his toughest test so far this season in containing City's plethora of creative stars in midfield on Monday.

Demarai Gray (RM) - City will almost certainly spend the majority of the encounter on the front foot, but Leicester will pose a considerable threat on the counter attack when they manage to win the ball back, and Gray is the ideal weapon to punish City's high defensive line.

Youri Tielemans (CM) - Having quickly gone about establishing a strong reputation since arriving in the Premier League in January, Tielemans has already become a key player for Leicester under Rodgers, and scored the opener against Arsenal last time out.

James Maddison (CM) - City are likely to dominate possession, particularly on home soil, but the visitors will have plenty of creative outlets of their own at the Etihad and Maddison could combine with Tielemans to help the Foxes enjoy a greater share of the ball.

Harvey Barnes (LM) - Rodgers may be tempted to select Marc Albrighton on the flank at the Etihad due to his work rate, but Leicester are far more threatening with the more youthful Harvey Barnes on the left flank. Little is at stake for the Foxes on Monday and Rodgers should release the handbrake at the Etihad.

Forward

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Jamie Vardy (ST) - Vardy may lead the line on his own for Leicester, but the striker will not be left isolated with attacking support from the likes of Gray and Barnes. After scoring twice against Arsenal last time out, Leicester's leading scorer is in fine form and his pace will provide a big threat to City on the counter, with Tielemans and Maddison providing the ammunition.