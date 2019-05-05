Manchester City vs Leicester: Pep Guardiola's Best Available Citizens Lineup

Manchester City host Leicester on Monday in another huge game in the reigning champions' bid to retain the Premier League title.

Liverpool's victory over Newcastle on Saturday heaped the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side once more, lifting Jurgen Klopp's team back above the Citizens and leaving them with no room for error ahead of their clash with Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers' side demonstrated their ability to upset the Premier League's heavy hitters with a 3-0 victory over Arsenal last weekend, and City face a real battle in keeping their title charge on track against the Foxes.

Here is a selection of Guardiola's best available Manchester City lineup for Monday's huge Premier League clash against Leicester.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ederson (GK) - Having been arguably the finest goalkeeper in the division this term, it seems only fitting that Ederson's second season in English football should be capped with consecutive Premier League titles. However, the Brazilian faces a tough test against Jamie Vardy and co.

Kyle Walker (RB) - Generally renowned for his attacking abilities down the right flank, Walker will have to be at his defensive best against Leicester's dangerous wide men on Monday, with the lively Harvey Barnes likely to line up on the left-hand side for the visitors at the Etihad.

Vincent Kompany (CB) - Guardiola may have been tempted to give his veteran captain a rest on Monday and draft in John Stones, but the intensity of Monday night following Liverpool's win at the weekend means that City will need to call upon Kompany's experience and leadership.

Aymeric Laporte (CB) - City's back line has not always been consistent in terms of personnel this season, but the consistency of their defensive displays has been worthy of champions and Laporte has been integral at the heart of the Citizens' rear-guard throughout.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - With Benjamin Mendy likely to miss the remainder of the season with his persistent injury troubles, Zinchenko has taken on an unexpectedly prominent role in City's back line this season and is likely to continue at left back on Monday.

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva (CM) - Kevin De Bruyne's injury troubles continue to restrict City's options in midfield and, with the Belgian now likely to miss the remainder of the season, Silva could continue to be deployed in a deeper central midfield role in his fellow playmaker's absence.

Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - Guardiola is provided with a further headache by Fernandinho's fitness issues. The Brazilian trained with strappings around his knee ahead of Monday's game and is unlikely to be risked, meaning that Gundogan could continue as the holding midfielder.

David Silva (CM) - Always a man for the big occasion, Silva is likely to relish the challenge of securing another Premier League title under the current pressure, and the Spaniard's composure and experience in the middle of the park could be vital against Leicester.

Forwards

Raheem Sterling (RW) - Arguably the star of the show in City's latest title tilt, Sterling has matured and grown into one of the most consistently deadly forwards in the Premier League this term, and the Citizens could need to call upon his reputation for big goals again on Monday.

Sergio Aguero (ST) - Other stars may have stolen the headlines this term, but Aguero remains his side's chief goalscorer and will surely be keen to maintain his push for the Golden Boot on Monday, having fallen two goals behind current top scorer Mohamed Salah.

Leroy Sane (LW) - With City's injury problems in midfield requiring Bernardo Silva to drop back into the engine room, a space has opened up for Sane to reinstate his place in the Citizens' front line in recent weeks, and the German could yet have a big say for his side this season.