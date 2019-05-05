Manuel Pellegrini Says West Ham Need to Develop a 'More Winning Mentality' Next Season

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has said that his side must develop a ‘more winning mentality’ next season, after they beat Southampton 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers won thanks to a brace from Marko Arnautovic and a goal from Ryan Fredericks. The win sees them remain 11th in the Premier League, though if results go their way then they could end the season as a high as ninth.

A fantastic performance in our final home match of the season! 👏



Arnautovic grabs a brace and Fredericks is on the scoresheet as we beat Southampton comfortably at London Stadium ⚒ pic.twitter.com/cZDgGeJmSU — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 4, 2019

Speaking after the game, Pellegrini reflected on his side’s season. As quoted on the club’s official website, he said: “We are improving. For me, I think we need to have a more winning mentality in the future but, if you asked me, I think it is a good season.”

West Ham secured back to back victories following Saturday’s result, as they beat London rivals Tottenham 1-0 last week. It also means that the Hammers have kept consecutive league clean sheets, the first time they’ve done so this season.

Pellegrini added: “We talked with the players before the game and we knew we were coming in after the most-important win of the season against Tottenham and the best way to finish the season at home was to win the game for our fans and play well.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“The team did both things, scored three goals and kept a clean sheet. Now, we have finished at home with a win for our fans.”

Pellegrini was also full of praise for Arnautovic, who scored twice on Saturday. It was the Austrian’s first goal since January, as he took his goal tally for the season up to ten goals in all competitions.

Speaking about Arnautovic, Pellegrini said: “He has had a special season but he finished very well today. Next season, I am sure we are going to see the Marko Arnautovic who knows how much he can give to this club.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“Today, he played very well, not just with the two goals that he scored but also with the way he was involved in the game. He was absolutely concentrated.”

West Ham finish their season off next Sunday, as they travel to Vicarage Road to play Watford.