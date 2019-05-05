Mauricio Pochettino Insists Tottenham 'Respect' Referee's Decisions Following Defeat to Bournemouth

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Tottenham respect the decisions of referee Craig Pawson after both Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth were sent off during the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.





Son was given his marching orders five minutes before the half-time interval and, immediately after being brought on as a half-time substitute, Foyth's afternoon was also cut short.

Warren Little/GettyImages

The red cards proved to be pivotal as Bournemouth went on to score a last minute winner through Nathan Ake, but Pochettino insisted that he had no complaints about the decisions.

"There were two red cards, which is very difficult for the team," the Tottenham boss told Sky Sports. "We fought and made the effort but there is nothing to say other than we're disappointed.

"We respect the decision of the referee [for Son's sending off] and we move on. Now, my opinion is not too important but my honest opinion is that it is about accepting the decision of the referee. You know you cannot change what happened before now.

FULL-TIME: Ake's late header means we leave Bournemouth empty-handed after a big effort in the second half from our nine men.



🍒 #AFCB 1-0 #THFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QlRtx6Bnfw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 4, 2019

"The effort was massive and with nine players, I thought we defended well. I think we made a very good game, but it was not enough because in the very last minute, we conceded."

Despite the defeat, Pochettino was quick to remain positive ahead of the second leg of Spurs' Champions League semi-final clash against Ajax on Wednesday - also adding that he is proud of his side's achievements no matter what happens in the final stages of the season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"I don't believe there is going to be a big impact [for the Ajax game]. Now we go into recovery and try to be ready for Wednesday.

"We are third, we are competing for the top four, we are in the semi-finals of the Champions League. I am going to feel proud about the season and what will happen, will happen."