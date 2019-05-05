Maurizio Sarri Admits N'Golo Kante's Season Could Be Over After Hamstring Injury Against Watford

May 05, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confessed that N'Golo Kante's season could be over after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 3-0 win over Watford.

Kante appeared to pull up as he chased a long ball, before being forced off the pitch after around ten minutes of the game, with goalscorer Ruben Loftus-Cheek taking his place.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Sarri admitted that he made a mistake in fielding Kante against Watford.

He said: “The problem is with his hamstring, but I think I made a mistake. Probably today he had to rest. Sometimes its difficult to put him on the bench, a player so important like Hazard and Kante but you have to do it.


“It is very difficult to recover him for the next two matches, we want to play the final so he is lucky, we have to recover him for the final.”

Chelsea still have the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt to look forward to and, if they are victorious, they would have the final of the competition after their meeting with Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Blues currently sit third in the league table, and Sarri insisted his side will not rest until they have secured Champions League qualification for next season.

“We want to be at the end of the Premier League in the top four because we want the next Champions league and we see the Europa League in a different way," Sarri added.

“We want to win it because we think that we deserve to win a trophy this season, we have two targets.”

