Mesut Ozil Admits Arsenal's Top Four Aspirations Are Out of Their Hands With Two Fixtures Left

May 05, 2019

Mesut Ozil has confessed Arsenal will need to rely on Chelsea slipping up in order for them to sneak into the Premier League top four with just two matches remaining.

The Blues currently sit in fourth, two points ahead of the Gunners, but face tricky matches at home to Watford and away at Leicester. Meanwhile, Arsenal host Brighton before travelling to Burnley on the final day.

Unai Emery's men are in a position of uncertainty after letting their grip on a top four place slip after three straight Premier League defeats, with Ozil well aware they will need their London rivals to drop points if they are to secure Champions League football next season.

“We need to hope Chelsea drop points and we win our game, which is at home,” he told DAZN DACH, as relayed by Goal.

“If that happens we’ll be back in the top four and we’ll give our all to make sure we end up there. We want to measure ourselves against the best and the Champions League gives you a chance to do that. We want to prove ourselves but we need to qualify first. It’s very important not just for me, but for the whole club to do that.”

Arsenal's losing streak has threatened to derail what had been a promising season for the Emirates Stadium outfit, with the run of results causing both Ozil and his teammates to be left baffled. However, the German admitted while there is still a chance of a top four finish his side will fight for it.

“We can’t really explain what’s happened,” he added. “We’ve done all we can to get into the Champions League places but in the last three games it hasn’t worked out for us. We’ve lost three in a row, that can happen in football. What’s most important is we stick together, we are positive and we believe in ourselves.”

