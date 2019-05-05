Milan vs Bologna: Gennaro Gattuso's Best Available Rossoneri Lineup

Milan host Bologna on Monday hoping to reignite their top four aspirations after their 2-0 defeat at Torino saw the club drop into seventh in Serie A.

Goals from Andrea Belotti and Alejandro Remiro consigned Gennaro Gattuso's men to their third loss in five matches and leaves their Champions League dreams hanging by a thread.

With just four matches left of the season to play, nothing other than three points will do if the club hope to bring European football back to the San Siro for next season. In their way stand 14th place Bologna who are in fine form heading into Monday's game, without defeat in their last four matches - earning ten points in that time.

⏳ Countdown to matchday 35 of the #SerieATIM at Milanello 📽

⏳ A Milanello è iniziato il conto alla rovescia verso #MilanBologna 📽 pic.twitter.com/hqyxIzkldt — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 4, 2019

Here's how Gattuso could line his side up for Monday's encounter.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) - Still only 20 years old, Donnarumma has kept 10 clean sheets in Serie A this season but will be hoping for one more on Monday as the club push for a top four place.

Davide Calabria (RB) - Andrea Conti had a poor game in his side's defeat to Torino, so Calabria is likely to be employed at right back and earn his 27th league appearance of the season.



Mateo Musacchio (CB) - The Argentinian defender filled in at centre half during the loss to Torino, but will need a different partner in the heart of defence after Alessio Romagnoli was sent off during the game.



Cristián Zapata (CB) - Was dropped for their most recent game but will partner Musacchio after Romagnoli's sending off. The Colombian has featured only 12 times in the league so far and will be desperate for some game time.

Ricardo Rodriguez (LB) - The Swiss international has three assists to his name this season in his 31 league appearances and is one of the few certainties to start on Monday.

Midfielders

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Franck Kessie (CM) - The 22-year-old Ivorian has played 30 games this season and attracted the attentions of Premier League sides for some industrious displays in the box-to-box role that has seen him score seven times in the league.

Tiemoue Bakayoko (CM) - Emerged as one of the key figures in the Milan side after a less than inspiring start to life in Italy. The on-loan Chelsea player is far more suited in a deeper defensive role that made him such a success during his time with Monaco.

Lucas Paqueta - (CM) - Has become a more frequent feature in a midfield three in recent weeks, despite his key attributes being his skill and speed down the wing. In this formation the Brazilian has the freedom to drift in front of the two midfielders and find spaces in between the lines.

Forwards

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Suso (RW) - One of the stars in the team, the former Liverpool man will be hoping to add to his five goals and nine assists so far in what will be his 32nd appearance of the season.

Krzysztof Piatek (ST) - Serie A's joint second highest goal scorer this season with 21 goals will be hoping to add more in what has been an impressive individual campaign for the 23-year-old Polish striker.

Samu Castillejo (LW) - The former Villareal player was dropped for the club's most recent match in a decision that backfired for Gattuso. With four goals and two assists this season he could usurp Hakan Calhanoglu and start in Milan's attacking front three.