Niko Kovac Happy With Bayern Munich Victory Despite Labouring to Win Over Bottom Side Hannover

Bayern Munich opened a five point gap at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory over almost relegated Hannover on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Franck RIbery secured the three points, but this was anything but a routine win for Bayern, despite playing against 10 men for much of the second half after Jonathas de Jesus' red card.

The home side struggled to break down a stern visiting defence until Lewandowski opened the scoring, but still found it difficult to put the ball in the back of the net.

Der FCB are on the hunt for their seventh successive title, and following challengers Borussia Dortmund's slip against Schalke, Niko Kovac's side are on the home straight with two league games remaining.

Speaking to the press after the game (via Goal), Bayern manager Niko Kovac praised Hannover's defence, which made it difficult for his side to run-up a cricket score, which it looked like they could have done. He said: "In the first 20 minutes, Hannover's defence were well marshalled but we had possession, although not too many goal-scoring situations.

"After the 1-0 opener, we had a very good chance and we could have gone in 4-0 at half-time, then we'll have some rest."

Kovac also felt that the penalty awarded by the referee for handball against Jerome Boateng was incorrect, saying: "Out of the blue something happened, which was a penalty, but in my view it was not [a penalty], but we did our job."

Kovac also gave appearances to the long-serving duo of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben but the Croatian admitted he would have preferred to give the pair a longer run-out. He said: "These two have left their mark on this club in the last decade and they deserved it. I would have liked to give them more minutes, but the game didn't allow it. It was amazing how the crowd reacted."