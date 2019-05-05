Nuno Espirito Santo Claims He's Not Thinking About Europa League Despite Wolves' Win at Fulham

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says it would be 'stupid' to think about the Europa League, despite his side strengthening their grip on seventh place following their victory against relegated Fulham.

Wolves took the three points courtesy of a second half goal from Belgium international midfielder Leander Dendoncker. The Midlands club have now won 57 points in what has been a glorious first season back in the top flight.

Seventh place would be enough to seal a Europa League qualifying spot next season if Manchester City beat Watford in the FA Cup final. City can also guarantee Wolves a seventh place finish by beating Leicester City in Monday night's match.





Though City are favourites to win both matches, Espirito Santo isn't letting his side get carried away. As reported by Birmingham Live, The Portuguese tactician said in his post-match conference: "The final of the FA Cup has to be played.Thinking about the Europa League doesn't make sense. It would be stupid to think about that."

Wolves are now unbeaten at home in their last 11 games, and the manager reserved praise for the club's supporters: "It was a special day for everyone and very special for the fans. Molineux has given us so much and they deserve nothing less than what we did.

"The home factor is so, so important. We did it at home. Molineux has been so behind the team and pushed us so much, we cannot thank them enough."

It has certainly been a memorable season for everyone involved with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club has picked up Premier League victories against Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, and Espirito Santo stressed that it was a collective effort.

"To do it the way we do it requires commitment of the players, commitment of the staff, the employees, everybody, the chef, the girl who prepares the chicken - this is all important," he added.

The Wolves manager was even presented with an honorary doctorate in sport by the city's university prior to the Fulham match, in recognition of his contribution to the club and region. Espirito Santo said it was a "privilege" to receive the degree, but insisted that he didn't want to be known as "Doctor Nuno."