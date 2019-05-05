Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Claims Players Are Still Interested in Joining Man Utd Despite Difficult Season

By 90Min
May 05, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a record transfer budget to spend this summer to rebuild his squad, and has claimed that there is no lack of players interested in joining the club.

The Red Devils have faced a difficult campaign, and their 1-1 draw against relegated Huddersfield this weekend has ensured they will not be playing Champions League football next season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Norwegian has claimed however that agents are still offering their players to the club, but says that he will have the final say on transfers in and out of Old Trafford.

“We might not be and you’d be surprised how many players’ agents have been touting their players, telling us that their players would love to be a part of Man United in the future," Solskjaer said, as reported by The Standard.

“That’s the lure of Man United because they know the potential and size of the club, that we will, in the end, get back to the good days.”

Solskjaer aims to make five signings before next season, with reports claiming that Ed Woodward will give his manager a £200m budget, with several high earners being shown the door.

“I’ll have a final say if a player comes in or goes out,” said Solskjaer. “We’ve got regular meetings, I’m happy with the way it’s going.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The report claims that United have stepped up their interest in Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix and Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes, while also expressing interest in on-loan Leicester

midfielder Youri Tielemans.


Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is their leading attacking target, while Declan Rice, Idrissa Gueye, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane and Kalidou Koulibaly are all under consideration.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The 46-year-old manager also admitted that United need to be back in the Champions League soon, stating: "In the long-term planning, we have to think about it."

