Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gives Blunt Assessment of Man Utd's Title Credentials for Next Season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted it is 'unrealistic' that his side will challenge for the Premier League title next year.

The club are currently battling for a top four spot in the division having won just two of their last seven league matches, currently occupying sixth place.

With a summer of rebuilding set to take place at Old Trafford in the coming months, Solskjaer confessed it is a battle for the top six that his club must set their sights on first. Speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Huddersfield, the Norwegian claimed that Manchester City and Liverpool are some way ahead of his team in the Premier League hierarchy with a title challenge unlikely next season.

"It is not realistic," Solskjaer said, via Goal.

"Of course I'm an optimist but I don't think that's realistic, because the two teams now at the top of the table they are far ahead of the chasing pack. We have to make sure that we are getting closer and moving that way up the table and not looking over the shoulders because there are big clubs, good clubs wanting to chase that top six."

After revealing he has regular meetings with Ed Woodward as well as the club's owners, the United boss stressed that his side must drastically improve their own performances, as well as relying on the current table toppers slipping up, if his side are to make up the ground on City next season.

“You don’t suddenly catch 27 points in one season, you’ve got to take it gradually," he added, as quoted by The Guardian.

OGS: “You don’t suddenly catch 27 points in one season, you’ve got to take it gradually.”



Liverpool finished 25 points behind City last year and now they’re ahead of them 🤷🏻‍♂️



Good work on the softening of expectations at #MUFC everyone. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 5, 2019

"It’s not just this season but the last five or six – we know where we are more or less at and it’s not good enough. Hopefully we can produce better performances and they [City and Liverpool] can produce worse and we’ll get closer.”