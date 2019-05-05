Pep Guardiola Warns Man City Face Tough Test Against Leicester Side With 'Incredible Quality'

By 90Min
May 05, 2019

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City side against a potential slip up in the title race against a Leicester side with 'incredible quality' on Monday.

The pressure is on the champions once more following Liverpool's last-gasp 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, which saw Jurgen Klopp's side return to the top of the Premier League table by two points ahead of City's game on Monday.

With the title race now set to go down to the wire, victory over Brendan Rodgers' side on Monday is imperative for City in their bid to retain their crown. Asked whether Liverpool's defeat to Barcelona in midweek could affect their title bid, as quoted by iNews, Guardiola said: "I don't think so.

"The game on Wednesday was incredibly good. Liverpool were outstanding. Both teams were incredible. It was an incredible game. I enjoyed watching it.

"I don't think it will affect them, they fought a lot for this season, I think it's going to the other [final] game."

Speaking ahead of City's clash with a Leicester side which have won six out of nine matches so far under Brendan Rodgers, Guardiola added: "I think Brendan has shown his quality as a manager. In just two months, they are already playing the way he wants to play.

"Everyone knows their position, their movements are well coordinated, and they have incredible quality with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, and with the people in front with Harvey Barnes, Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton. They are so fast."

Leicester saw their hopes of finishing seventh in the table dashed after Wolves' victory over Fulham on Saturday, leaving the Foxes with little to play for on Monday, but Guardiola insisted that Rodgers' side will not just be there to make up the numbers at the Etihad.

"That's not going to happen," the City boss added. "The manager and the players want to put in a good performance. The question makes no sense, sorry, forget about it.

"The Leicester players will not come here for their holidays."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message