Pep Guardiola Warns Man City Face Tough Test Against Leicester Side With 'Incredible Quality'

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City side against a potential slip up in the title race against a Leicester side with 'incredible quality' on Monday.

The pressure is on the champions once more following Liverpool's last-gasp 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, which saw Jurgen Klopp's side return to the top of the Premier League table by two points ahead of City's game on Monday.

AS IT STANDS

1 Liverpool P37 Pts 94 GD +65

2 Man City P36 Pts 92 GD +68 pic.twitter.com/kFk7RcnUe9 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2019

With the title race now set to go down to the wire, victory over Brendan Rodgers' side on Monday is imperative for City in their bid to retain their crown. Asked whether Liverpool's defeat to Barcelona in midweek could affect their title bid, as quoted by iNews, Guardiola said: "I don't think so.

"The game on Wednesday was incredibly good. Liverpool were outstanding. Both teams were incredible. It was an incredible game. I enjoyed watching it.

"I don't think it will affect them, they fought a lot for this season, I think it's going to the other [final] game."

Speaking ahead of City's clash with a Leicester side which have won six out of nine matches so far under Brendan Rodgers, Guardiola added: "I think Brendan has shown his quality as a manager. In just two months, they are already playing the way he wants to play.

"Everyone knows their position, their movements are well coordinated, and they have incredible quality with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, and with the people in front with Harvey Barnes, Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton. They are so fast."

Leicester saw their hopes of finishing seventh in the table dashed after Wolves' victory over Fulham on Saturday, leaving the Foxes with little to play for on Monday, but Guardiola insisted that Rodgers' side will not just be there to make up the numbers at the Etihad.

"That's not going to happen," the City boss added. "The manager and the players want to put in a good performance. The question makes no sense, sorry, forget about it.

"The Leicester players will not come here for their holidays."