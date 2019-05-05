Premier League Relegated XI: Stars of Huddersfield, Fulham & Cardiff Who Deserve a Move This Summer

Cardiff's defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday confirmed them as the final team to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

In truth, this year's bottom three have been quite poor, with Brighton needing only 35 points (five shy of the oft touted 40-point mark) to secure safety.

However, relegated clubs are often fertile hunting ground in the summer months for Premier League sides looking for value deals. Liverpool have been the kings of this tactic in recent years, landing Xherdan Shaqiri, Andy Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum after their clubs were demoted to the Championship. In the past, the likes of Joe Cole, Phil Jagielka and even Roy Keane have all also been successful bargains picked from the bottom three.

Here's an XI from this season's relegated lot who deserve to stay in the Premier League, and the top flight clubs who should take them on...

GK: Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City)

Michael Steele/GettyImages

As is occasionally the case for Premier League strugglers, Cardiff's goalkeeper has been one of their standout performers this season.

Philippines international Etheridge has a joint league-high three penalty saves (3) and is second behind only West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski for overall number of stops in the Premier League in 2018/19.

At 29 he is in his peak years for a keeper, and his status in South East Asia can only be an added positive for any clubs looking for transfers with an added marketing potential. If he's happy to be a backup, he could have his pick of suitors.

Could suit: Liverpool

RB: Calum Chambers (Fulham)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Still only 24, 2018/19 has been Chambers' sixth season in England's top flight, earning over 100 Premier League appearances since his debut with Southampton back in 2013.

His season-long loan from parent club Arsenal will end this summer, but it seems unlikely that he will be afforded a first team spot in Unai Emery's soon-to-be revamped defence. However, Chambers' experience and versatility could be a useful option for another side further down the table.





Could suit: Crystal Palace

LB: Erik Durm (Huddersfield Town)

Stu Forster/GettyImages

A World Cup winner with Germany (albeit as an unused sub), Durm's career hasn't quite worked out as planned since 2014.





He was an up-and-coming squad player at Dortmund until 2017/18, when injuries stopped him making a single appearance that season.





He has neither shone nor flopped at Huddersfield since his move last summer, while the Terriers have the option to extend his one-year contract. Even if he does re-sign terms, the 26-year-old could prove a cheap, shrewd signing for a team looking for cover on the flanks.





Could suit: Watford

CB: Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town)

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Another player seen as a major coup for Huddersfield at the time, Swiss-born four-cap Netherlands international Kongolo has won the Dutch Eredivisie, played at a World Cup and starred in the Europa League.





His loan for the second half of the 2017/18 season was crucial in helping David Wagner's Huddersfield avoid the drop. However, his impact since moving permanently from Monaco last summer hasn't been as successful. Still, only Sol Bamba of all the defenders relegated this season has won more tackles.





While likely to be more expensive than most on this list, he has the attributes of a defender capable of playing at the top level.





Could suit: Southampton

CB: Sol Bamba (Cardiff City)

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Cardiff's captain damaged his knee ligaments and was ruled out for the remainder of the season in the 2-0 defeat to Wolves at the start of March. It's not fantasy to say that had the 34-year-old Ivorian not suffered the injury, Cardiff might well have stayed up.





The Bluebirds greatly missed his influence in otherwise winnable games in the run-in, prior to their relegation. A real muck and bullets centre back, no relegated defender has made more tackles, interceptions, blocked more shots or scored more goals than Bamba this season.





Even at his age, it is hard to argue that there are several Premier League sides who would be much better off with him in their squads next season.





Could suit: Norwich

RM: Victor Camarasa (Cardiff City)

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Like Chambers, Camarasa is only on loan and will leave his temporary home of Cardiff once the season ends.

Still, Real Betis are unlikely to pass up the chance to cash in on the piqued interest of several Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Tottenham.

The Valencia youth academy graduate, who was once linked with Barça in his formative years, has scored five for the Bluebirds this season, including strikes against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.





Less than £20m for a Spanish playmaker with an eye for goal is a rare bargain these days.

Could suit: West Ham

LM: Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Still only 18, Sessegnon hasn't taken the Premier League by storm in the way some might have anticipated following his 2017/18 form in the run for promotion. In his defence, he has been shunted about by three different managers and is, of course, still only 18.

At times he has looked lost and out of his depth in a messy Fulham side in need of organisation, but he is clearly destined for greater things as a wide player.

He will move this summer, it's just a case of where.

Could suit: Tottenham

CM: Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town)

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With the possible exception of Sessegnon, Billing is probably the most exciting young player at a relegated club this season. At just 22, the Denmark international is a towering central midfielder who seems capable of doing just about everything.

Technically astute but also physically imposing, Billing appears to be growing into a player perfectly suited for the Premier League. He just needs the right club to develop him further.

The fact that he was brought through Huddersfield's academy and counts towards the homegrown quota makes him a doubly attractive prospect for suitors.

Could suit: Tottenham

CM: Jean Michael Seri (Fulham)

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Plainly, Seri has had a dreadful season and is a contender for biggest flop of the 2018 summer window.

The 27-year-old was linked with a litany of Europe's biggest and best (including Barcelona) before turning up at Craven Cottage in a £25m deal, but has failed to live up to expectations.

He was supposed to set the tempo and dictate play, but instead has looked a bystander as the Cottagers sleepwalked into the Championship.

Yet, surely Seri is better than this. The fact that he has produced more key passes than any other relegated player in 2018/19 hints that there is still a midfielder of real quality there.

Any manager that can rediscover Seri's Nice form will be getting twice the player seen at Fulham, and possibly for half the price.

Could suit: West Ham

CM: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Much like Kongolo, Mooy has disappointed somewhat this season after an impressive showing in 2017/18.

The Australia international is full of grit and drive and was a key player in the Terriers' survival last season - a feat that looks even more impressive given this season's showing.

Should he decide to push for a move this summer, there are likely to be several takers for a player of his calibre and versatility, though Manchester City are unlikely to be moved into activating their buyback clause.

Could suit: Newcastle

ST: Aleksandr Mitrovic (Fulham)

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With five goals in his first six Premier League games this season, it looked like Mitrovic might have fired Fulham to safety and been an unlikely contender for the Golden Boot. However, his form tailed off after September, with goals more frequent for Serbia than the Cottagers during the winter months.





However, 11 goals in total (and possibly more to come) prove he is capable at the top level, particularly when in a team that plays to his unsubtle strengths.





At just 24, he is closing in on 100 career league goals, while his peak years are ahead of him.





Could suit: Everton