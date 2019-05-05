Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday, May 5. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 05, 2019

Real Madrid hosts Villarreal Sunday in a La Liga match between the No. 3 and No. 14 teams in the league. 

Real Madrid trails second-place Atletico Madrid by nine points and leads fourth-place Getafe by 10 points with three matches left to play. Real Madrid is coming off a 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano, and its last victory came April 21 against Athletic Bilbao as it limps to the finish line of a disappointing season. 

Villarreal, meanwhile, sits at No. 14 in the table, and it leads No. 18 Real Valladolid, the team in the final relegation spot, by five points with three matches left. Villareal drew Huesca 1-1 in its last La Liga match, and its last win came April 25 against Real Sociedad. 

Real Madrid and Villareal drew 2-2 back in January. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A.and Fanatiz TV. 

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message