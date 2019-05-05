Rio Ferdinand Recommends Norwich City Defender Ben Godfrey to Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has recommended Norwich City's young centre-back Ben Godfrey to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The young English defender has impressed this season, starting 26 league games as Norwich claimed the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League. Godfrey has also featured twice for England's Under-20 side.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The Mirror report that Ferdinand believes Godfrey could be a potential star for Solskjaer's side. Ferdinand certainly knows a thing or two about quality defenders, having made over 400 appearances for United and winning 81 England caps. He also knows Godfrey personally from mentoring him in his New Era agency.

Ferdinand is thought to be a candidate for the new director of football role at Manchester United, and it seems the former England international is already making plans should he get the job.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

United's transfer business has been patchy in recent seasons, with big money signings such as Fred and Alexis Sanchez failing to impress. The club are expected to undergo a major rebuild this summer, and United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is believed to be looking to appoint a director of football to provide a clear and efficient transfer strategy.

Improving United's back line will be certainly one of the new director's priorities, with Solskjaer's side having kept just seven clean sheets in the Premier League this season. While Victor Lindelof has improved, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones continue to underwhelm. Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo have also suffered from fitness issues and poor form.





United have been linked with a number of big name defenders, including Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Leicester's Harry Maguire. Even if Solskjaer does make a move for Godfrey, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the club also look to bring a more experienced defender to Old Trafford.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Norwich will no doubt want to hold onto one of their key men, though the Canaries could find it difficult to turn down a big money offer from Solskjaer's side.