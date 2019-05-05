Scott Parker Reveals His Next Aim With Fulham After Suffering Defeat to Wolves

By 90Min
May 05, 2019

Fulham caretaker Scott Parker has praised his players despite the club's defeat against Wolves on Saturday, and revealed that his next aim is to get the club back to the Premier League next season.

Fulham frustrated Wolves for 75 minutes before falling behind to a goal from Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker. The loss at Molineux was the club's first in four games, despite their relegation being confirmed a month ago.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Parker said he was disappointed by the result but happy with the effort put in by his players, claiming: "We're talking about fine margins, whereas a couple of months ago or four months ago we were talking about bigger issues, and that's probably the most pleasing thing, so I'm very pleased and very proud of the team today."

While there was little between the two teams on Saturday, Wolves' and Fulham's seasons couldn't have been more different. Both were promoted from the Championship last season, but while Wolves sit in seventh with potential Europa League football on the horizon, Fulham were relegated at the start of April despite a summer outlay of over £100m.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, while Claudio Ranieri had little impact during his short time in charge, the Cottagers have improved under Parker. The rookie manager led Fulham to wins over Everton, Bournemouth and Cardiff City in the three games previous to the match against Wolves, the club's best run of the season.

Fulham also kept clean sheets in each of those games, a marked improvement on the form which has seen the side concede a total of 78 goals throughout the season. 

This impressive form under Parker has given the former England midfielder a good chance of being handed the role on a permanent basis come the summer. Parker has previously told the Telegraph that he believes his old school methods mean he's the man to take the club forward, and that he wants the job "one million percent".

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

If Parker is given the role, his focus will be on leading Fulham back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, a task he already has his eye on. The coach added: "Our main aim now is next year and the task [promotion] ahead, it's a big task and we know what we have to do". 

