Wilfried Zaha Emerges as Top Transfer Target for Arsenal as Gunners Look to Add 'Homegrown' Talent

Wilfried Zaha is said to be a top transfer target for Arsenal this summer as the Gunners are looking to increase their pool of 'homegrown' options.

Despite switching international allegiances to the Ivory Coast, Zaha qualifies as a 'homegrown' player due to the fact that he spent more than three years with an English club before he turned 21. Current rules state that all Premier League clubs must have at least eight 'homegrown' players registered in a 25-man squad.

Warren Little/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Arsenal are eyeing up a potential move for Zaha this summer and have made him one of their priority transfer targets.

Arsenal want to spend the majority of their budget on players who were brought up playing in the Premier League, explaining their ongoing pursuit of Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser. Although the Scottish winger does not qualify as 'homegrown', he has spent seven years playing in England after moving over from Aberdeen.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, securing any permanent transfers could prove to be more difficult than they seem on paper.

Arsenal's proposed transfer budget remains dependent on their quest for a return to Champions League football and Unai Emery may be forced to deal with just £40m if the Gunners compete in the Europa League again next season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Zaha alone could well exceed a fee of £40m, which would jeopardise any potential deal - so long as the winger is willing to commit his future to Palace.

He still has four years left on his current deal at Selhurst Park, so it will have to take a very tempting offer to convince him to move across London any time soon.