Arsenal: Why the Gunners' Player Exodus Could Be the Start of Better Things for the Club

On Sunday afternoon a chapter in Arsenal's history came to an end as a handful of players waved goodbye to the Gunners' faithful once and for all.

As Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Petr Cech bid farewell to the Emirates, their departure has left many to question what Unai Emery's plans will be for next season, and whether his side will be able to challenge for the Premier League top spots.

Although they are losing three names that have been on the team sheet for many a season, perhaps the future can be bright for the Gunners if their current squad can start performing to the level both fans and critics expect.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ramsey leaves a huge gap in midfield that can surely only be plugged with another box to box midfielder, a role that could be taken on by Lucas Torreira or Matteo Guendouzi if Emery opts to develop them into more attacking-styled midfielders.





Between both options, they have accrued over 60 appearances this season and will be wanting to impress further as the 2019/20 campaign beckons.

Arsenal's effectiveness seems to be boosted when the side performs with a back three, allowing Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac to push down the flanks as they did during the side's 3-1 victory over Valencia.

Guendouzi, Maitland-Niles showing signs of being great prospects - which means mistakes will happen. when our first 11 get injured or need a rest, no adequate replacements. Big gap between starters and bench. Never was there a summer of major change needed #afc #arsenal — Stuart (@StuartWilders) April 28, 2019

In doing so, the midfield becomes a lot more free to spread the play and offer opportunities to the two forwards, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. The strikers have 33 goals between them in the 2018/19 Premier League season.





With both Ramsey and Welbeck departing in fact, the two strikers will be under pressure to continue scoring, as will out of favour German midfielder, Mesut Ozil.





The former Real Madrid star has been struggling to find his feet in the Arsenal starting XI, and has failed to perform to the expected standards when he has been given the opportunity.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

With pressure and speculation rife surrounding his own role at the club, if he isn't to embrace the challenges that are laid out in front of him, perhaps Emery could look to recruit another attacking midfielder to strengthen his side.

The fans may have to be patient however if they want to see results, as a vast majority of the squad for next season are still of a very young age. With Welbeck being released by the club, the likes of Alex Iwobi and Eddie Nketiah could begin to earn more and more starts for the Gunners.

If you think Unai Emery is the problem at Arsenal I think you might be looking in the wrong place. He's got a lot wrong in the last month but he's not the reason the club have no sporting director or head of recruitment and might have less than £50m to spend this summer. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 5, 2019

Despite their current woes in domestic affairs, they could go on to win the Europa League if they can produce a result against Valencia on Thursday night. It would be Emery's first trophy as Arsenal manager, and could earn them Champions League football if they are victorious.

Strangely, Cech's exit may not be too much of a concern for Emery, especially considering that recent arrival Bernd Leno has been playing very well recently and was really the only player who performed well during their 3-0 loss to Leicester last week.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Ultimately, the departures of Ramsey, Welbeck and Cech could mark an era of new captains and fan favourites for Arsenal. If they're given the game time, they may be the start of something new at the club.